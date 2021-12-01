We have set a trend for coming days: Mukul

SHILLONG, Nov 30: All India Trinamool Congress Meghalaya (AITC-M) parliamentary party leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday claimed that the decision of the 12 former Congress MLAs to join the AITC will set a trend in Meghalaya and across the country in the coming days.

He also said that AITC flags will flutter across the state within the next 45 days.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Sangma said people of the state have already supported the move of the 12 MLAs since they already know Didi (elder sister) and AITC.

Reiterating that they did not arrive at the decision overnight, Sangma said, “We had taken the decision to protect the interests of the people of the state since this was not possible anymore under the Congress’ central leadership.”

He further said that they decided to join AITC based on the palpable feeling of thousands of Congress workers across Meghalaya, the Northeast and other parts of the country.

“It was a difficult decision (to join the TMC), but it was the need of the hour. Thousands of Congress workers across the country are anxious and want an alternative. Our decision was a reflection of their emotion. We want to do real work, and contribute to nation-building which is only possible under the leadership of the AITC chairperson in the present situation,” he said.

Stating that Kolkata is second home for the people of Meghalaya, he said that in the next few months, they will set up an organisational framework of AITC across Meghalaya.

“People across the country want a political force to counter the BJP. More and more people will join the movement under the leadership of Mamata Didi,” Sangma said.

The AITC leader also asserted that his new party was the only alternative to counter the saffron party. “We can sense that she is the sole gravitating force after seeing her conviction and words,” Sangma added.

According to him, the political dynamics of the country as a whole and the Northeastern region will change in the coming days under the leadership of Didi.

AITC-M state president, Charles Pyngrope thanked Banerjee and dwelt on the long-standing ties between the people of West Bengal and Meghalaya.

Banerjee had welcomed the 12 MLAs at her Kalighat residence on Monday in the presence of her nephew and AITC’s second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee.

The MLAs also attended party’s working committee meeting chaired by Banerjee to chalk out the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (With inputs from PTI)