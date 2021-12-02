Vihari unbeaten on 45 as India A reach 198/5

Bloemfontein, Dec 1: Eyeing a senior national team return, Hanuma Vihari found some runs as India A reached 198 for five at stumps against South Africa A on the second day of the second unofficial Test here on Wednesday.

Vihari was batting on 45 at the close of play, having found the fence six times while facing 146 balls. India A trailed by 99 runs with half their side remaining.

After bowling out the South Africans for 297, the visitors got a good start with skipper before India A lost wickets at regular intervals.

Vihari found an able ally in Ishan Kishan (49 off 71 balls) as the duo added 78 runs for the fifth wicket. In came Sarfaraz Khan and he also played positively to remain unbeaten on 30.

Earlier, resuming on 233 for seven, South Africa were restricted to within 300, with Navdeep Saini (3/67) and Ishan Porel (3/49) doing the bulk of damage. Coming in to bat at number eight, Marco Jansen top-scored in the home team’s first innings with an unbeaten 70. (PTI)