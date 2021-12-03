Congress stares at GHADC wipeout

TURA, Dec 2: The Opposition Congress in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is on shaky ground and staring at a possible wipeout from the council legislature with rebel MDCs giving a clear indication that they intend to jump ship to the All India Trinamool Congress and follow their leader Mukul Sangma.

The Congress, which won 12 seats in this year’s GHADC elections, lost Batabari MDC Ashahel D Shira to the UDP in October. Shira defected on being denied the party ticket to contest the Rajabala by-elections. He came a distant third in the by-poll.

Following the defection of 12 Congress MLAs to AITC, last week, it was only a matter of time before the MDCs followed suit.

“There is no question of anyone staying back. We are all united and shall be merging with the Trinamool Congress party within this week,” confirmed one of the rebel MDCs who spoke with The Shillong Times on Thursday.

Interestingly, most of the rebel MDCs who are backing Mukul Sangma were spotted at the AITC rally in Songsak on Wednesday and at Ampati on Thursday.

However, the Congress leadership in Garo Hills has told this scribe that not everyone is likely to walk away from the party.

The absence of Boldamgre MDC Stevie Marak from both AITC rallies at is being read by Congress leaders as distancing from the Mamata-led party and Mukul Sangma.

But not many are buying into the Congress claims given that a majority of the current MDCs are loyalists while others are from the family of the former CM.

Sadhiarani Sangma is the wife of Zenith M Sangma and Mukul’s sister-in-law. Former Kharkutta MLA and sitting MDC, Cherak W Momin has been a known Mukul loyalist for over a decade.

Betasing MDC, Sonjoy Koch owes his career in GHADC politics to the former CM and his brother.

Balachanda MDC Agassi R Marak is the son of former minister (L) Clement R Marak. Both, Mukul and Clement were long-time friends and shared a family bonding.

Mukul’s constituency of Songsak is represented in the GHADC by his loyalist Lahitson M Sangma.

Three other MDCs, who either participated in the AITC rallies or openly expressed their support to the former CM are Ferdinand D Shira (Damas seat), Rinaldo K Sangma (Rongrong seat) and Alphonsus R Marak (Williamnagar constituency).

There is confusion over only two Congress MDCs – Habibuz Zaman of Shyamnagar MDC seat (Phulbari) and Nehru D Sangma of Amongpara (Kherapara) – since their intention is yet to be known.

All these are expected to be played out within the next two days, as claimed by the rebels, unless the Congress is able to nip the rebellion in the bud.