NSUI state president resigns, 600 members follow suit

SHILLONG, Dec 2: In yet another setback to the Congress in Meghalaya, around 600 NSUI members from East Khasi Hills have followed their state president, Bansharailang Pyngrope in quitting the organisation on Thursday.

Even though all members have not individually resigned from the NSUI, Pyngrope tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to National Students’ Union of India national president, Neeraj Kundan.

In his resignation letter, the former NSUI state president expressed his gratitude to the union and the party for hand holding him into student politics.

He however said that he has taken this decision in view of the recent developments in the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

“We were left like orphans in view of the latest political developments in the MPCC. The reasons for all of us to leave is neither due to the Congress party nor the NSUI or its leadership but simply because of the business-like approach of the newly appointed PCC chief who does not have any regard for hard work, sincerity and dedication,” Pyngrope stated in the letter. Speaking to reporters, Pyngrope slammed MPCC chief, Vincent H. Pala for creating a division within the party which led to the desertion of many senior leaders including former chief minister, Mukul Sangma and former Assembly Speaker, Charles Pyngrope.

According to him, the youth of the state had not joined NSUI to be a part of the divisive politics in the MPCC.

“It is really unfortunate that the state party leadership is dividing the people based on lines of community like Khasi, Jaintia and Garo,” he said.