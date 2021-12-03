High Court for development of Umroi Airport

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The Division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya has observed that within the given constraints, the Umroi Airport should be developed and expanded to accommodate more flights so that the additional detour through Guwahati is avoided by passengers to and from the state.

The Court heard a PIL in the matter pertaining to the development and possible expansion of the facilities at the Umroi Airport which is about an hour’s drive from Shillong.

It was submitted on behalf of the AAI that the instrument landing system (ILS) has been installed to enable flights to operate in conditions when the visibility is poor. It was also agreed that connectivity to Shillong, serviced by the Umroi Airport, has improved and there are now regular flights to Dimapur, Dibrugarh, Imphal and Kolkata.

However, the authorities submitted that the cost-benefit analysis and feasibility studies conducted do not reveal any significant increase in footfall if the Umroi Airport is expanded and in any event, the cost of expansion may also not be justified.

The state submitted that a new greenfield project to set up an airport was also under consideration, but the feasibility study undertaken shows that the requisite expansion may not be warranted on the basis of the projected estimates of use and footfall.

The Court also asked the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India to file independent reports as to the development or expansion plans, within the constraints, that may be undertaken within the next two or three years.