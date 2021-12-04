All PwDs to get universal cards by 2022

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The state government is targeting to provide Universal ID & Disability (UDID) cards to all persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Meghalaya by 2022.

As per the 2011 Census, Meghalaya has 44,317 PWDs.

“So far, 23,259 UDID cards have been issued. Meghalaya has enrolled 60.96% of PwDs through the UDID Project,” Deputy Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Bridget Warshong said on Friday.

“We urge those who still possess the old disability certificates to migrate to UDID as it is a necessary document to avail schemes and benefits entitled to them,” Warshong said.