New MSCW team to take charge this month: Shylla

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The government is likely to constitute the new body of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) within this month, Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla assured on Friday.

Shylla told media persons that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has signed the file and now the department was completing the formalities before making the announcement.

“I am not only confident but I assure that within this month a new team will take over the Commission,” he said.

It is learnt that the Search and Select Committee appointed by the government has recommended around 10 names for appointment as chairperson and members of the MSCW.