Need to be cautious against AITC: Kyrmen

SHILLONG, Dec 3: Cabinet Minister and UDP leader, Kyrmen Shylla on Friday cautioned that no one should take the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) lightly even though he

admitted that he could not say anything substantial on the West Bengal-based party which has created a storm in Meghalaya with 12 sitting Congress MLAs joining its bandwagon.

Asked whether AITC would be accepted in Jaintia Hills, he refrained from giving a clear answer and said, “In Jaintia Hills, people see which party has base and more members. Now that they have 12 MLAs we should not take them lightly.” Asked why Shitlang Pale, the lone Congress MLA from Jaintia Hills switched over to AITC, Shylla said his decision only indicates that the MLA did not have any confidence in the Congress.

Asked about the future of the Congress in Meghalaya, the UDP leader once again cautioned that a ‘big party’ like Congress cannot simply be written off.