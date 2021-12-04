Jibes, pats for Mukul team’s move to AITC

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The merger of 12 Congress dissenters with the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has garnered a mixed response from the public.

Many criticised the move on social media while others extended warm wishes to the former Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

The 12 MLAs had a few days ago met AITC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, where Charles Pyngrope was chosen as the party’s Meghalaya unit chief.

Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts with memes and jokes doing the rounds.

“If you were an independent legislator, you can also serve the people and live up to their expectations. This is childish excuse,” commented a netizen on The Shillong Times YouTube channel.

Another wrote, “Try not to play mind games with Sangma’s… in Meghalaya politics, they are grandpa’s in the subject.”

“You left the party not for interest of the state but for personal ambition,” commented another YouTube user.

“For justice of indigenous people… changed to All India party based in Bengal? This is sad,” said one while another wrote: “Never believe a politician even if he is your father.”

A user noticed the geographical ambition of the AITC. “Interesting to note that TMC is trying to build its nests in the areas having porous borders with Bangladesh – Meghalaya, Tripura, Cachar……..!”

“It’s all about money,” a user pointed out.

Others appreciated the move. The supportive comments included: “Dr Mukul is a tall leader and a visionary. He managed along with a good team on board. Smart move. All the Best.”; “Very good decision. TMC zindabad.”; and “Fully support Dr Mukul Sangma.”