KHADC toll gates on national highways under examination

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The alleged illegal toll gates of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) are operating along the Shillong Bypass despite Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma ordering their closure a month ago.

Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday said the government is examining the matter.

“The matter is under examination. We will have a meeting on December 13 where we will discuss the issue. Necessary steps will be taken at an appropriate time,” he said.

Asked if officials from the KHADC will attend the meeting, he said, “We have to first discuss it at the government-level and see if it is legal or illegal. If there is any issue, we will call all stakeholders”.

“We will see the nitty-gritty after the meeting,” Rymbui said responding to a query if the gates will be inspected soon.

The CM had ordered the closure of the toll gates after questions were raised about their existence.

The Congress had warned of taking legal recourse in the event of the government’s failure to address the issue of the mushrooming of illegal toll gates, set up allegedly with political patronage.

Observing that the act is tantamount to extortion, the party had demanded the arrest of the persons involved stating the “illegal gates” are against the National Highways Authority of India Act.

The KHADC is expected to take action. Earlier, its Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne had stated it is a serious allegation and the council cannot keep silent.

The government has already written to the district councils, warning that such toll gates cannot operate.