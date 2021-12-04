Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel Shine as New Zealand totter in the first innings

MUMBAI, Dec 4: New Zealand are four wickets down as Mohammed Siraj has struck thrice in consecutive overs to bring the momentum back to the Indian side after Ajaz Patel’s heroics.

Ajaz Patel has picked all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings and became the third bowler after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to register a 10-wicket-inning-haul. India are bowled out for 325 runs in their first innings of Mumbai Test where Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets.

The left-arm spinner has been brilliant with his discipline bowling and that resulted in him reaching to the magic numbers. For India Mayank Agarwal top-scored with his sensational 150 runs under pressure while Axar Patel also registered his maiden half-century.

Indian middle-order failed to deliver yet again as veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli who are going through a lean phase were dismissed for ducks in consecutive overs on Day 1.