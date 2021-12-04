Tripura govt launches BanAdhikar App & NGDRS

AGARTALA, Dec 4: Tripura Government has launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) for registration of land documents and BanAdhikar App, a GPS-based mobile application for forest patta land demarcation.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated the Tripura BanAdhikar Mobile App and the NGDRS virtually in presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Revenue minister N C Debbarma on Friday.

Speaking at the programme Singh lauded Deb and the Tripura government for starting such an initiative. He said that these initiatives will not only bring different kinds of land related facilities for the people but will also encourage land rights of the tribal patta holders under the Forest Rights Act.

Officials said the web portal – NGDRS will provide land registration services to the citizens and the Tripura BanAdhikar App, a GPS-based integrated mobile app for patta land survey has been launched for protecting forest rights for Scheduled Tribes and traditional forest dwellers.

Tripura is the first state in the country to introduce such BanAdhikar app, officials claimed.

The chief minister tweeted, “This system will help in reducing the cost and number of visits required for forest patta land demarcation and registration. It will also help in solving majority of land disputes and our indigenous communities will get benefits of all land related govt schemes effectively.”

Deb also posted on Facebook, “the Janajati population in Tripura is 32 per cent. But the Janajati patta holders were being deprived of receiving various facilities of the central government including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi as they couldn’t solve various land related disputes.”

“But, as the Prime Minister intervened into the matter, now, the Janajati people will get this facility. It reflects the Prime Minister’s affection towards the Janajati people. The GPS-based Tripura BanAdhikar App will play an effective role to prevent corruption up to the lower level,” he wrote.

Debbarma said Tripura is progressing ahead in case of land record and land management with the launch of NDGRS. He said that this system will provide special service to people living in remote areas and urban areas.

The App has been initiated by the Directorate of Land Records, Tripura in collaboration with the North Eastern Space Application Centre and Tripura Space Application Centre.

Major features of the app include instant interactive area measurement of patta lands by operational staff, identifying actual ground points, creating boundary of individual pattas, checking facility to check quantum of patta lands in Khatian and find the shortest path to reach pattas, the official said.

