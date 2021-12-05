Sanbor urges PM to ensure ‘safety’ of K’taka Christians

SHILLONG, Dec 4: BJP leader and Labour Minister Sanbor Shullai has moved Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging upon the latter to ensure the “safety and security” of Christians living in Karnataka.

Shullai sought the prime minister’s intervention in the purported survey of the Christian community recently. Terming it ‘unconstitutional’, Shullai said such an act would create distrust among the minority Christian community in Karnataka, besides being highly objectionable. “I request your honourable office to kindly take cognizance of the issue raised by the Archbishop and also by other Christian communities. Kindly ensure that the safety and security of Christian community living in Karnataka and every state of India is protected,” he said in the letter.

“I would like to seek your kind intervention with regards to a recent survey of the Christian community citing it as data collection. Since India has a global secular image, such acts are definitely going to dent our image,” he added.

The BJP leader said that even the Archbishop of Bangalore, Peter Machado, objected to the survey. “Any person who believes in any religion is by virtue of their birth or due to a belief or faith they tender upon any religion they feel compatible with,” Shullai said.