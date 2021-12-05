Fire breaks out at a market in Jowai

SHILLONG, Dec 5: Fire breaks out at Iew Thymmai market in Jowai, which was reported at 7pm earlier today. Preliminary enquiry indicates 15 temporary sheds at the market and stores selling dry fish made of CGI sheet along with stock of dryfish was burnt.

So far, the fire has been completely doused by the Fire services, Jowai and no casualty was reported. The cause of fire is suspected to have spread from a tea stall located next to one of the stores selling dry fish. Further assesment and enquiry is ongoing.