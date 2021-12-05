Meghalaya Farmers’ Day observed in Ri Bhoi

SHILLONG, Dec 5: The North Eastern Space Application Center (NESAC), College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS) along with the Ri Bhoi Farmers Union (RBFU) on Saturday jointly observed the Meghalaya Farmers Day in a function held at Nongmawlong village of Umsning C & RD Block, Ri Bhoi District.

During the day, an awareness-cum-workshop on the research project- Integration and application of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for crop health assessment and monitoring with Integrated Instrument Display System (IIDS) in providing evidence based agro-advisory services to farmers of North East also termed as Drone Ha ka Buit Rep Thymmai (DHaBReT) in the local language, being funded by the Digital India Corporation, MeitY, Government of India was jointly organised by the NESAC, CPGSAS, CAU(I) Umiam and RBFU in conjunction with the celebration of the Meghalaya Farmers Day.