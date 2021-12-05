Suryakiran, IAF fighter jets enthrall crowds at Umiam

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) along with IAF fighter jets and helicopters captivated audiences with a spectacular air show above the picturesque Umiam Lake as part of the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war.

Death-defying moves of SKAT and fly-past conducted by IAF fighter aircrafts enthralled the crowd which comprised Governor Satya Pal Malik, and Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Sanjib Banerjee, Chief Secretary Rebecca Suchiang and other senior officials.

The ceremonious occasion was also attended by air veterans, civil dignitaries, serving officials and local populace.

Briefing media persons, Flight Lieutenant Ridhima Gurung said that the SKAT has come to Meghalaya for the first time in its 25 years of existence.

Flight Lieutenant Ridhima emphasised that the SKAT wants to motivate the youths to join the forces. “It was a beautiful opportunity to be here at Umiam Lake and Meghalaya, known as abode of clouds, where the clouds live. It was a wonderful experience for the team to be here,” she said.

Cloudy weather was how Saturday morning kicked off and it may be noted that weather plays an important role in carrying out a display flying.

Elucidating the crucial role of weather, Flight Lieutenant Ridhima informed that based on the cloud height, the team leader has to take a call on whether or not to carry out a full profile or horizontal profile.

“Once they did the first fly-past that’s when the team leader realised the weather is holding on and will be able to give a full show. Weather Gods smiled on us and that’s why we were able to give the people of Shillong a full display,” she added.