Assam issues new SOPs for international passengers amid Omicron threat

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: Amid increasing cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, the Assam government has issued new guidelines making RT-PCR tests on arrival mandatory for international travellers and a week’s home quarantine compulsory for those who test negative.

“If tested negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days while a re-test will be done on the eight day of arrival. Thereafter, if found negative, further self-monitoring of their health will be done for the next seven days,” the new standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the state health department said.

“However, if such travellers test positive, their samples will be sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be managed at a separate isolation facility and treated in accordance with the laid-down standard protocol including contact tracing,” it said.

According to the fresh guidelines, children below five years of age are exempted from pre and post-arrival tests, but those having symptoms of the virus will have to undergo tests.

India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 21 in the country. Most of those who tested positive have either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people.

According to the SOPs, district authorities in the state would keep track of overseas travellers and ensure they follow all the protocols.

Passengers going out of or coming to Assam have to upload a self-declaration form on the “Air Suvidha” portal before the scheduled journey. They have to submit travel details for the past 14-days and a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal or to the Union ministry of civil aviation through airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by decisions of the appropriate government authority to undergo home or institutional quarantine as warranted.

International travellers arriving through land ports will also have to undergo the same protocols even as the facility for online registration is currently not available for such passengers.