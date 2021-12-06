HR conclave to throw insight on post-COVID hiring scene

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: A national level human resources (HR) conclave having insightful sessions on campus hiring post COVID-19 will be held at the Assam Down Town University here on December 11.

The HR conclave, to be conducted by the placement cell of the university, will bring together the best minds in talent sourcing and recruitment in the country. It will have a conglomeration of industry experts as guest speakers of various sessions followed by the conferences on strategic and sourcing lab.

“The HR conclave will allow us to build upon the industry connections every year and make the network stronger. The ultimate goal of such conclaves is to get the students industry and market ready,” the university’s vice-chancellor N.C Talukdar said.

There will also be a dedicated time for networking and interaction among experts from different aspects of the industry.

Besides, a job fair will also be held on the university’s campus a day ahead of the conclave, where as many as 50 reputed organisations, including the Adani Group, Reliance JioInfocomm, Dabur, et al, will recruit eligible candidates under one roof.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shift to remote working, e-commerce and automation with more than 25 percent workers having to switch occupations due to lack of required skills. But now, as the economy is gradually opening up with many companies starting hiring, the job scenario is also going through a transition,” Talukdar said.