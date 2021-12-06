Head, Starc set to play 1st Ashes Test

BRISBANE, Dec 5: New Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed batsman Travis Head and fast bowler Mitchell Starc will play in the first Ashes cricket Test.

Cummins said that Head is set to be picked ahead of Usman Khawaja in this week’s first Ashes Test at the Gabba, while the early call on left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, as a new ball bowler, means the hosts have now settled on a line-up well ahead of Wednesday’s toss.

“It was a tight one, the selectors make the call, but both are really good options, with really strong form,” said Cummins at a pre-Series media event with both team captains on Sunday.

“Experience is great from Uzzie (Khawaja) and we’re really lucky to have that in the squad.” “But Trav’s been playing a lot for us the last couple of years, churned out runs in England and Australia and is ready to go.”

Cummins said he was leaning towards allowing Starc – who held his place in Australia’s bowling quartet ahead of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser – to join Josh Hazelwood as the new ball pairing in Brisbane.

“No (I haven’t decided) is the honest answer; I probably won’t (open) first-up, but we’ve been quite fluid in recent years, pending the situation,” Cummins said.

“Maybe (I will if it’s) late in the day and with only a couple of overs to bowl and I feel I want to have a crack.” “Starcy’s great … we knew we had three weeks building up and he’s been building up nicely, he was fast (in training on Saturday), swinging the ball big,” Cummins said.

Head had lost his place in the side to Matthew Wade but he was recalled for the tour of South Africa that was subsequently called off due to COVID-19.

England captain Joe Root was less forthcoming about England’s line-up as it attempts to win its first series in Australia since 2011.

Root admitted he is yet to settle on his side and whether he would select an all-out pace attack at the pace-friendly Gabba and leave out spinner Jack Leach.

Root said his team is “clear on how to approach” as the much-awaited Ashes series was launched at a ceremony at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Root’s team has a bit more clarity as in a surprising move rivals Australia named their starting eleven two days ahead of the start of the first Test at the Gabba on Wednesday.

The Ashes launch event included the rival captains, Root and newly-anointed Cummins of Australia along with England duo Mark Wood, Ollie Pope and Australia vice-captain Steve Smith and Cameron Green.

Root added that England will take confidence from India’s win over Australia at the Gabba earlier this year whilst “sticking to their own strengths”.

India’s win at the Gabba was the first defeat for hosts Australia in Brisbane for 35 years.

The England captain said, “Credit to India, they played exceptionally well throughout that whole series. And, in many ways, set a good example for any touring team to come here and play”.

England last won an Ashes series in Australia in 2011 – a squad that also included the fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. (AP)