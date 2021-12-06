Mohun Bagan face unbeaten Jamshedpur

BAMBOLIM, Dec 5: Former champions ATK Mohun Bagan will have to improve their defence by a few notches if they want to notch up a win against a resolute Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Defending champions Mumbai City FC exposed some major chinks in ATKMB’s armour in their 5-1 thrashing in a repeat of the last season’s final.

The loss meant that the Mariners have slipped to fourth place in the table and they would look to arrest their slide against a team who are yet to lose from three matches and occupying the fifth position.

Mohun Bagan coach has confirmed that Tiri would be available in the but it’s highly unlikely that the Spaniard central defender would be fully match-fit. (PTI)