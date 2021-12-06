KSU wants border panel reports to be made public

SHILLONG, Dec 5: The Khasi Students’ Union has asked the West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi border committees on interstate boundary to put their reports in the public domain to allow people to know about the recommendations put forward on resolution of the boundary disputes. The West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi border committees have completed their reports and are ready to submit the reports to the chief minister, while the East Jaintia Hills committee has sought more time to complete the task.

“We are waiting for the reports since we have already visited the disputed areas and met the stakeholders and also heard the people of the area. We also met the Syiem Raid and the headmen. We want to know the decisions taken and the move of the Assam and Meghalaya governments,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said on Sunday.

The border issue is very critical and the government should understand that the process of resolution should be transparent and the voice of the people is considered, Marngar said. “We want the government to make the report public so that people know the outcome of the joint inspection and the decision of the government,” he added.

“We know they have completed the report but we do not know whether they have noted the concern of the Syiem and the headmen or have based their reports only on the joint inspection,” he stated.

Recalling that the Union had made it clear to the state government that the concern of the border residents, Hima, Raid and headmen has to be taken into consideration before taking any final decision, Marngar said, “They have the documents and know very well the jurisdiction and extent of the Meghalaya border.”

Marngar hoped that the state government will listen to the voice of the people, Syiem, headmen and KHADC and JHADC.