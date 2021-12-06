Pollard out of WI white-ball tour of Pakistan

St John’s, Dec 5: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.
Pollard was replaced in the ODIs by Devon Thomas and in the T20Is by allrounder Rovman Powell. (AP)
St John’s, Dec 5: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard withdrew Sunday from the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan after failing to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained in the T20 World Cup.
Comments are closed.