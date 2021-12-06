Prof Swaroop N Bora of IIT-G elected president of ISTAM

Prof. Swaroop Nandan Bora of IIT-G.

GUWAHATI, Dec 6: For the first time an academician of repute from the North East India and that too an Assamese, has been elected to don the cap of the President of Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ISTAM).

Professor Swaroop Nandan Bora of the Department of Mathematics in Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has been elected as the President of ISTAM for 2022 in the annual general body meeting of the society held at Amaravati on December 4.

Prof. Bora is an accomplished researcher in ocean and coastal engineering and differential equations.

The 66-year-old ISTAM is a renowned and revered body of researchers from various branches of science and engineering.

