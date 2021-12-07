Cong MDC decides to join Trinamool

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Congress MDC from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Bajop Pyngrope on Monday confirmed his decision to join the All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC) after consulting his supports and people at the grassroots level.

“I will join the AITC after examining everything and after deliberating with the people of my constituency. I will move ahead only if I get the green signal from my supporters,” he told reporters.

Pyngrope said joining another party without the support of his people will not serve the purpose.

Slamming the AICC for undermining a seasonal leader like Charles Pyngrope, he said it is unfortunate that Congress did not respect the voices of people and the elected representatives. “It was loud and clear that a majority wanted Charles Pyngrope as the new MPCC president when the AICC general secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath had visited the state. But the AICC keep on delaying its decision and ultimately appointed someone else,” the MDC said.

Asserting he had never committed any anti-party activities and had been a loyal party man, he said, “Now, we are seeing so many new faces in Congress. It is very hard for us to work with the present leadership.”

The MDC also said he has been removed as MPCC secretary without any reasons cited.

The KHADC member also revealed he would contest the 2023 Assembly elections but not against Congress MLA from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Kimfa S. Marbaniang since he was the one who helped him become an MDC.

“I will always remain grateful to him (Kimfa),” Pyngrope said, adding that people of Mawryngkneng and especially the members of his clan want him to contest from the constituency.

“However, it is for the block committee of the AITC to decide and propose my name as the party candidate from Mawryngkneng,” he said.

He also said he would explore other constituencies in West Khasi Hills like Mawshynrut and Mawthadraishan to contest the 2023 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the KHADC, PN Syiem said he will meet Pyngrope to understand if he really plans to join AITC.

“Everything will be clear once I meet him personally. If the situation demands, I can convene the meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss this matter,” he said.

Syiem denied reports that Congress MDCs may follow the 12 MLAs and switch over to the AITC.

“As of now, all the party MDCs in the KHADC are intact,” he asserted.

Syiem denied the removal of Pyngrope as the MPCC secretary. “We have not notified the same. We have only made some new appointments. Therefore, all the previously elected office-bearers will continue to function in their respective positions,” he added.