Border panel ready to hand over report

SHILLONG, Dec 6: PHE Minister and chairman of the regional committee on interstate border for West Khasi Hills, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar on Monday said the panel is planning to submit its report to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday.

“We will like to submit our report on December 8 but I will need to speak to the Chief Minister if he will be able to meet members of the committee for submission of the final report,” Lyngdoh said.

Tongkhar revealed that the committee had completed its report on November 29, one day ahead of the deadline.

It may be mentioned that the state government had asked the three regional committees to submit its report on or before November 30.

The Ri Bhoi committee has also completed its report while the East Jaintia Hills committee has sought additional time to complete its task.

Recalling that the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya had wanted to resolve the differences in some of the areas as a Christmas gift to the border residents, Tongkhar said, “It will depend on whether the Assam committees have completed their exercise. I am still hopeful that some concrete decision would be taken by both the states to resolve the differences since only 24 days are left in December,” the minister said.

Tongkhar said that the reports of the three regional committees will be examined by the state-level committee. “We can move ahead only after the state committee has studied the report,” he added.

To a question on whether there is any recommendation of a “give and take policy”, he said such a policy will not be helpful in resolving the long-pending dispute.

“What is more important is that the two states respect the sentiments and will of the people residing in the border areas. Personally, I would like to see a peaceful settlement,” he stated.