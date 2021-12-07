Earthful Foundation shows way to dispose e-waste

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: In an attempt to address the burgeoning problem of improper disposal of electronic-waste, city-based NGO Earthful Foundation organized an “E-waste Detox Drive” in Suren Das College, Hajo near Guwahati (Assam).

As a part of the drive, an awareness programme was conducted on in the college with an aim to sensitize students about the issue.

The week-long drive facilitated collection of a generous amount of E-waste from the students and staff. At the end of the drive, the collected volume of E-wastes was handed over to a Pollution Control Board authorized recycler for its safe disposal. The college was rewarded with a “Certificate of Appreciation” for successfully conducting the drive in their college.

Earthful Foundation looks forward to organizing more such E-Waste Detox Drives with the aim of not only creating a wave of awareness but also providing accessible collection points for E-wastes, which will eventually reach certified recyclers.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was organized by Earthful Foundation in Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya in association with Mahindra Finance. The drive started with an Awareness Programme on Waste Segregation.

The students, guided by Team Earthful, removed the garbage from the college premises and pledged to throw waste only into dustbins. We donated two dustbins to the college to throw the dry waste. The waste was finally handed over to Guwahati Municipal Corporation. The drive was indeed a step towards the bigger goal of Swachhta.