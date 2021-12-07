NEHU Chancellor to be appointed soon

SHILLONG, Dec 6: Union Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that the post of Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has been lying vacant since September 12, 2017.

Replying to the question raised by Barpeta MP, Abdul Khaleque during Question Hour, Dr Sarkar said the process of appointment of the next Chancellor of the University by the Visitor under the Provisions of Statute 1 of the NEHU Act, 1973 is in advanced stage and the appointment will be made soon.

“As per the Statute 10A of the NEHU Act, 1973, the Chancellor, if present, shall preside over the meetings of the Court. As per Statute 11(5) of the NEHU Act, 1973, Special meetings of the Court may be convened by the Executive Council or the Vice Chancellor, or, if there is no Vice Chancellor, by a Pro Vice Chancellor, or if there is no Pro Vice Chancellor, by the Registrar,” the MoS added.

It may be reminded that Khaleque had raised the question in his capacity as a representative of the Lok Sabha in NEHU court for three years. The appointment was made by Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla.