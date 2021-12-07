M’laya border panel under duress from Assam, says Raid

NONGPOH, Dec 6: Alleging that the border panel headed by Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, is being controlled by Assam, the Raid Warmawsaw-Umsohbar has decided to hold a border meeting on December 13 at Boklapara village to confer about the matter.

Elucidating further, Adviser of Raid Warmawsaw-Umsohbar, Manason Doloi, while addressing media persons, said that local legislators, NGO leaders as well as the traditional chiefs of Hima Nongkhlaw and Hima Jirang will be invited to the border meeting.

Expressing discontent over the joint border inspections conducted recently in areas falling under Hima Nongspung, Doloi warned that they will be compelled to knock on the doors of court of law if both Meghalaya and Assam governments go ahead to settle the vexed border issue without taking into consideration valid land documents.

“We are not satisfied and happy over the recent physical visit of the both the regional committees of Assam and Meghalaya. We have seen that the committee from Meghalaya headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone, was being controlled by their counterparts from Assam,” Doloi said.

“Unfortunately, the representatives from Meghalaya did not even raise their voice to inform their counterparts that we have valid documents to claim that those areas fall under the jurisdiction of Hima Nongspung,” he added.

He also informed that five villages were inspected by the border panels, out of which four villages, viz. Patgaon, Lyngkhung, Hawla and Bakhlapara have decided to be part of Meghalaya whilst Jimbrigoan has decided to be part of Assam.

As we have seen during the visit of the regional committees, Jimbrigoan village will forcibly be made part of Assam when, as per records and valid documents, all these five villages are fully under the jurisdiction of the Hima Nongspung, Doloi said.

Doloi also expressed surprise on why the representatives from Meghalaya did not make their counterparts au courant with the land-holding system in the Hima Nongspung.