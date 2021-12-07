Spurs rout Norwich, Gerrard’s Villans beat Leicester City 2-1

LONDON, Dec 6: Antonio Conte’s unbeaten run in the Premier League at Tottenham goes on. So does Harry Kane’s goal drought.

Lucas Moura, Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min were the scorers in Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Norwich on Sunday. In four league matches under Conte, Tottenham has won three and drawn the other, conceding only one goal. He has, though, lost in the Europa Conference League at Slovenian minnow Mura.

Kane, the top scorer in the Premier League last season, remains on just one goal this campaign having missed a couple of half-chances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs climbed to fifth place and is two points off fourth-place West Ham with a game in hand.

Lucas opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 10th minute, after playing a one-two with Son and then beating a defender before smashing a shot into the top corner from 25 meters.

Sanchez lashed in from close range in the 67th to make it 2-0 after the ball dropped invitingly for him after Ben Davies flicked on a corner. Davies then made a piercing run into the area and passed to Son, who went round a defender and shot low into the net in the 77th.

Aston Villa vs Leicester

Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa rallied to beat Leicester 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday and continue its revival under Steven Gerrard.

The defender’s first goals in 13 months – in front of watching England coach Gareth Southgate – came after Harvey Barnes opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Villa has won three of Gerrard’s four games in charge since he replaced Dean Smith last month and has climbed to 10th place in the league, above Leicester.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers gambled and started Jamie Vardy on the bench, citing squad rotation, and his replacement Patson Daka made an early impact when he teed up Barnes for his goal.

The Zambia international bustled his way past a couple of Villa challenges before finding Barnes on the left and the winger showed great composure to stroke the ball into the bottom corner.

Leicester’s soft center at set pieces returned three minutes later when Villa equalized. Jonny Evans failed to clear Douglas Luiz’s free kick and Matty Cash headed the ball back into the danger area.

Emi Buendia nodded it goalward and the stretching Konsa got the finest of touches before it dropped into the corner.

Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall headed Luke Thomas’ cross wide and Kasper Schmeichel stuck out a leg to deny Cash before Emi Martinez claimed James Maddison’s low strike after more neat work from Daka.

Ashley Young curled well wide four minutes after the break and Thomas made a crucial block from Ollie Watkins, only for Villa to grab the winner from the resulting corner. John McGinn’s deep delivery found Konsa towering over Caglar Soyuncu and he squeezed a header between Schmeichel and the post.

Leeds United vs Brentford

Patrick Bamford marked his first appearance in more than two months with an equalizer in the fifth minute of added time to earn Leeds a 2-2 draw at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brentford struck twice in seven second-half minutes, through Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos, to turn the game on its head following Tyler Roberts’ 27th-minute opener.

For the second straight game, Leeds scored in time added on.

Leeds took the lead with their first effort on goal in the 27th. Raphinha popped up on the left and, after his initial cross was headed straight back at him by former Leeds defender Pontus Jansson, the Brazilian sent in another ball, this time low, and Roberts slid in to turn home his first goal since the next-to-last game of last season.

Brentford then went ahead in the 61st. Bryan Mbeumo’s deft pass inside the box wrong-footed the home defense and Canos pounced to unleash an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

However, Bamford rescued Leeds with only seconds left. (AP)