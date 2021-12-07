Jamshedpur edge Mohun Bagan 2-1

Bambolim, Dec 6: Jamshedpur FC moved to second spot in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Athletic stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Monday.

Seiminlen Doungel (37’) and Alex Lima (84’) were on target for the Men of Steel to put them 2-0 up before Pritam Kotal (89’) scored what proved to be a consolation goal for the Mariners.

Jamshedpur FC started the better of the two sides as they were exploiting the empty space in the ATK Mohun Bagan backline and should have gone in front in the sixth minute when a cross found both Nerijus Valskis and Doungel free inside the box but the duo collided trying to head the same delivery as the chance went begging.

Six minutes later it was Roy Krishna’s turn to have a crack at goal as he found himself in a bit of space inside the box but his shot was off target.

The goalkeeper was called into action again in the 34th minute when the Men of Steel broke again quickly leading to Greg Stewart shooting on target but Amrinder Singh was equal to the task.

However, three minutes later he could only be a mere spectator as Doungel fired past him to put Jamshedpur FC ahead after Jitendra Singh had done brilliantly to play him through on goal after a great run in the middle of the park.

ATK Mohun Bagan almost hit back five minutes later when a beautiful lofted pass from Joni Kauko found Krishna’s run. His shot was only partially saved by TP Rehenesh but Eli Sabia was there to clean up as he cleared the ball off the line.

The Mariners stepped up the intensity in the second half but Jamshedpur FC’s resolute defence were able to deal with the problems Antonio Habas’ men were causing them.

ATK Mohun Bagan though nearly profited from a rare lapse as Rehenesh failed to collect a Hugo Boumous corner having come off his line as the ball fortunatley for Owen Coyle’s men evaded everyone and went out for a goal kick in the 71st minute.

At the other end though, Jamshedpur doubled their lead when Alex Lima found the bottom corner with a shot that zipped past Amrinder in the 84th minute.

Pritam Kotal then pulled one back for the Mariners in the 89th minute to set up a nervy finish as the referee added six minutes of stoppage time.

Jamshedpur FC however held on to claim their second win of the season that saw them go second in the table.

A second defeat on the spin meant ATK Mohun Bagan stayed fifth. (ISL)