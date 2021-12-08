Assam parties condole demise of CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat in chopper crash

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Both ruling and Opposition parties in Assam expressed condolences on the untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In a condolence message, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita stated that in General Bipin Rawat’s unfortunate and ill-timed demise, the country has lost a great patriot and a valiant leader of the defence staff. “His valour, dedication and patriotism will remain a shining example,” a statement from the party said.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his condolence message on Twitter, stated that “General Bipin Rawat was one of India’s finest military officers and an enormously gifted strategic mind. With his demise we’ve lost a stalwart. My condolences to General Rawat’s family for his loss and that of his wife, Smt. Madhulika Rawat. Prayers for other bereaved families as well.”

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, in his condolence message, stated, “I have no words to express my deep anguish over the demise of first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat Ji, his wife and 11 others in the IAF chopper crash, earlier today in Tamil Nadu.

Condoling the death of General Rawat and 12 others in the chopper crash, All India United Democratic Party (AIUDF) president Badruddin Ajmal stated that the demise of the CDS would be an irreparable loss for the country’s defence force.

“Gen. Rawat’s services to the nation would remain etched in the hearts of every India,” Ajmal said, while paying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for eternal peace of the departed souls.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) chief adviser, Samujjal Bhattacharjya, in his condolence message, stated, “Deeply saddened at the tragic death of CDS, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and eleven others. It is an irreparable loss for our country. India has lost a brave son.”

It may be recalled that CDS General Rawat had addressed the 1st Ravi Kant Singh Memorial Lecture Series in the city on the topic- “Assam at crossroads- Geopolitical Events In Its Neighbourhood Impacting Northeast India.”

The lecture series was held at the Assam Administrative Staff College here on October 23 last.