Centre allocates Rs 169.60 cr to M’laya for JJM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has released an amount of Rs 169.60 crore to expedite the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Meghalaya.

Announcing the release of the fund, the Ministry said the Union Government accords top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country.

“With a focus to expedite the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Meghalaya, the GOI released Rs 169.60 crore to the state,” a statement from the Ministry said.

It may be mentioned that central funds to the tune of Rs 678.39 crore has been allocated to the state for 2021-22 for implementation of JJM, which is nearly four times the allocation made in 2020-21.

There are 5.90 lakh rural households in the state, out of which 1.88 lakh households (31.94%) now have tap water connection.

The state plans to provide tap water connections to 3.39 lakh rural households by the end of the current financial year.

The Centre has also allocated Rs 82 crore to Meghalaya as 15th Finance Commission grant for water & sanitation to rural local bodies and there is a proposed funding of Rs 426 crore for the next five years to the rural local bodies.