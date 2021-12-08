Turmeric turns game-changer for farmers of Jaintia Hills

By Our Special Correspondent

SHILLONG, Dec 7: What has been attempted for several years is now a reality. A farmer producers’ company has taken over the government created Turmeric Processing Unit located at the Horticultural hub at Thadlaskein which was completed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh. The Unit was handed over to the West Jaintia Hills Farmers’ Producer Company (FPC) Ltd led by its dynamic CEO – Shanbor Rymbai with a background in MBA besides other qualifications.

Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh handed over the key to the Turmeric Producing Unit to Rymbai in the presence of KN Kumar, Chairman Farmers’ Empowerment Commission, GHP Raju Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, D Sathiyan, Secretary of Spices Board and other officials of the Horticulture Department.

The Turmeric Processing Unit which was completed in 2014 had been lying idle since there were no farmers’ cooperatives to use it and it was difficult for the government to run a business. When KN Kumar joined as Agricultural Production Commissioner in 2018 it was decided that it would be outsourced to either a self-help group or an FPC but still there were no takers.

It was in June this year that the West Jaintia Hills FPC took shape under the guidance of the Horticulture officers of Thadlaskein. It was registered in September this year and at present has 300 registered farmers and another 300 associate members. Rymbai said soon the membership would rise to 2,000 farmers by the end of 2022.

Speaking at the handing over function of the Turmeric Processing unit, Rymbai said the FPC has a few key points such as the farmers’ first approach; uniting small farmers that are a neglected lot; compile a database of farmers and what quality of turmeric they are growing; increase production finding the market for the product not just within the country but also at the global marketplace.

Rymbai said the biggest problem for turmeric farmers is transportation as it makes the whole process unviable. He proposed to the state government that some kind of automation is needed to reduce drudgery such as the use of small power tillers and sought government help for at least two vehicles to help with transportation to make the production and marketing financially viable and technically feasible.

The Secretary of the Hill Farmers’ Union, A Kharsyntiew who was also present at the function said he had never seen a farmers’ company take over an institution and found this very encouraging.

Kochi-based Secretary of Spices Board, D Sathiyan lauded the efforts of the state government and said more such production hubs are needed and the Spices Board assures all support to the initiatives.

“What is needed now is to start export promotion of spices and their quality control since the export market would want organic and quality certification. India is the largest exporter and consumer of spices and last year India’s spice export totaled 4 billion dollars,” Sathiyan said adding that today Meghalaya is known for its Lakadong turmeric and it having the highest curcumin content in the world.

Sathiyan gifted the turmeric farmers a curcumin testing machine which will instantly tell them the curcumin content of the turmeric. Earlier the farmers had to send the turmeric for testing outside the state and wait for a long time to get the test results. Sathiyan also said that the Spices Board organises training for entrepreneurs to find importers and enter the world market.

KN Kumar said that turmeric production which was initiated as Mission Lakadong two years ago is an idea whose time has come. He stated that collectivization of farmers is the only answer to farmers’ distress.

“The more FPCs are created the more consolidation of farmers there will be and then only will the farmers’ grievances be heard. Earlier while Lakadong turmeric was a great product there was no great breakthrough. In 2018 the Mission Lakadong started and 175 hectares of land was added to turmeric cultivation. The production has risen to 14,000 MT with 6075 MT added during the last three years,” Kumar informed the gathering. He pointed out that the slogan for farmers should be: “Produce to process; if you cannot process do not produce for your effort will be wasted.”

Kumar rued that 40% of farmers today want to leave agriculture because it was non-remunerative. “If that happens we will face food insecurity. Government has to create platforms to ensure that farmers’ distress is negligible,” Kumar told the gathering of women farmers present at the gathering.

He also said that the highest gain from Lakadong turmeric would be when only the curcumin (oleoresin) will be extracted as it sells at Rs 6,400 per kg while the powdered turmeric sells at only Rs 400 per kg.

Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said it was a memorable day as the Turmeric Processing Unit can now start production. “We are already exporting Lakadong turmeric to the UK and Netherlands and I make it a point to gift Lakadong turmeric to all visitors and also whenever I meet officials and ministers in Delhi. It is my mission to listen to farmers and they can come to me anytime. That is why I visit the Directorate to meet with farmers and listen to their grievances. It is important to create a bond between farmers, officials and the minister,” Banteidor stated adding that the 1917 Bolero pick-up venture has worked very well so the government will have to invest more in such ventures.

After the function at Thadlaskein, the Agriculture Minister and the officials then went to Laskein where they inaugurated the farmers’ development centre for the farmers of Mowkyndang and Mankynmaw where Padma Shri Trinity Saioo, who is instrumental in forming the turmeric farmers’ self-help groups, was also present.

The solar powered dehydrators for turmeric were also inaugurated by the Agriculture minister at the venue. This would prevent the turmeric from rotting in case moisture remains due to humidity etc.

It may be mentioned that two leading companies E-Fresh and Samunnati Foundation are both working actively in West Jaintia Hills with the turmeric farmers to facilitate export of turmeric.