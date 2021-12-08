Govt invested Rs 14 cr in pvt hospitals: James

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: Health Minister, James PK Sangma on Tuesday said the state government has invested around Rs 14.4 crore in private hospitals to prepare for an anticipated third wave of COVID-19.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an oxygen generator plant at Nazareth Hospital, Sangma said the government has invested Rs 2.51 crore in Nazareth Hospital alone.

“The government-private collaboration will go a long in rectifying flaws in the healthcare system. It is also important to equip the hospitals with the latest technologies and infrastructure,” he said, while hoping that the oxygen plant will benefit the entire state.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday recorded 20 fresh cases of COVID-19 while no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

The active tally now stands at 251 while 82,893 people have recovered from the viral infection including 15 on the day. The death toll remains at 1,475.