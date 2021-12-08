Have raised voice against attack on Christians: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: NPP national president and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday dismissed as baseless the allegation of the AITC- Meghalaya unit that the MDA government was maintaining silence on the issue of attacks on Christians in the country.

“It is absolutely incorrect. As chief minister I have personally taken interest in all these issues,” Sangma said.

The AITC had questioned the Meghalaya government’s silence on Karnataka BJP Chief Minister Basavaraj’s alleged legitimisation of the use of violence against Christians in the southern state.

Reasoning that he might not have taken note of every single incident that has been reported, the chief minister said whenever such things happen and serious concern have been raised, he has raised these issues and made sure it is heard.

“When it comes to issues that concern the minorities, tribals and the Northeast I am someone who has always taken up these matters,” he said.

“These are baseless points. They do not have specific points to mention and are just raising unnecessary points,” he added.