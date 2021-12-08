Miscreants assault cricket tourney official

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 7: An official of the Shillong cricket fraternity was, on Tuesday, reportedly assaulted by a group of miscreants at Students Field in Jaiaw, which is one of the venues where the matches of the Maitshaprang Khasi League Cricket Tournament are being conducted.

The incident reportedly happened around 3.30 pm when one of the officials of the organising authority after the match came out of the ground and was immediately attacked by a group of five-six boys outside the ground.

As a result, the official sustained head injuries. No FIR has been filed in this regard. This is not the first time that assault cases have been reported from Jaiaw.