News Capsule

Dak Adalat

A ‘Circle Level Dak Adalat’ will be held at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, North East Circle, Shillong, at 11.30 AM on Thursday. The Dak Adalat will entertain grievances pertaining to Postal Services for its redressal. According to a statement, the complaints should be sent through ordinary post or speed post addressed to the Chief Postmaster General, North East Circle, Shillong – 793001. It should contain complete details and should reach the aforementioned office on or before December 7, the statement said.

Unclaimed bodies

The Joint Director of Health Services (SS), Shillong Civil Hospital, has notified that Rishan Kharbuki (M, 35) of Upper Shillong was admitted on December 3 and expired the same day. Another patient named Ajay Narayan (M, 32), a resident of Lawmali, was admitted on December 5 and expired the same day. The official has asked the concerned families to claim the bodies from the hospital morgue, failing which they will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.