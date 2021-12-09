MBA to host Senior Nationals Northeast Zonal C’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The Meghalaya Basketball Association will be hosting the inaugural edition of the Senior Nationals Northeast Zonal Championship 2021 ( Men & Women), in Shillong, at St. Anthony’s HSS from December 16-19. The Northeast Zonal Championship will feature six affiliated state associations under the Basketball Federation of India. The purpose of the new format is to ensure the best participation from various zones and help lesser known states strive to be a part of the main championship. The states taking part in the championship include Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya. The matches will begin on December 16 at 8 pm at the St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School basketball court. Entry of spectators will be subject to government protocols for sports events along with rules and regulations set by the association.