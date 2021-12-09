Ajax stay unbeaten

AMSTERDAM, Dec 8: Sebastien Haller became only the second player, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to score in every group-stage match of a Champions League campaign as Ajax beat Sporting Lisbon 4-2 Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast striker scored his 10th goal of this season’s Champions League, helping Ajax to win all six of its group matches for the first time.

Haller opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the eighth minute after he was fouled by Daniel Braganca.

Nuno Santos then leveled in the 22nd minute.

Brazil winger Antony restored Ajax’s lead 20 minutes later, calmly avoiding two Lisbon defenders before shooting past Joao Virginia.

Anthony’s Brazil teammate David Neres made it 3-1 in the 58th and Steven Berghuis added the fourth four minutes later.

Another Brazilian, Tabata, pulled back a goal for Lisbon with a powerful left-foot volley in the 78th.

Also in group C, second-half substitute Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund signed out of the Champions League with a 5-0 rout of Turkish team Beşiktaş in their final group game. (AP)