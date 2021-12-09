Mbappe, Messi score as PSG beat Brugge; City suffer loss

PARIS, Dec 8: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain punished Brugge 4-1 in their final Champions League group A game on Tuesday.

PSG had already qualified for the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club tournament but did not sit back at the Parc des Princes. In the wake of two lackluster draws in the French league, Mauricio Pochettino’s star-filled team showed a better face to end Brugge’s hopes of clinching a spot in the second-tier Europa League.

The Belgian champions were handed a fourth straight loss in the tournament and finished last in Group A behind Leipzig. Manchester City won the group ahead of PSG.

PSG got off to a brilliant start with Mbappe scoring twice within the opening seven minutes, thought the team faded after the interval.

The hosts converted their first chance in the second minute after Nuno Mendes combined with Mbappe down the left side. Simon Mignolet parried away Mendes’ cross and the ball returned to Mbappe, who fired past the Brugge goalkeeper to the far post.

Overwhelmed by PSG’s strong press, Brugge conceded again after Angel Di Maria picked out Mbappe in the box with a pinpoint pass over the defense. The France striker expertly volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Messi then made it 3-0 with a signature effort in the 38th minute from Mbappe’s assist. Mbappe nutmegged a Brugge player as he burst down the left side then passed the ball to the Argentine star, who advanced near the edge of the box and curled his left-footed shot inside the post.

After the break, Brugge dominated for long spells without finding a cutting edge until the hosts were made to pay for their excess of nonchalance. After Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye communicated poorly to give the ball away in midfield, Noa Lang set up Rits in the area and the midfielder beat Gianluigi Donnarumma with a low shot.

PSG was awarded a penalty in the 76th after Messi was brought down in the box. The former Barcelona player coolly converted with a shot to Mignolet’s left-hand side.

Leipzig vs Man City

Also in group A, Leipzig defeated Manchester City 2-1 in their final group game on Tuesday to ensure a Europa League playoff place in the team’s first match since firing American coach Jesse Marsch.

Goals in either half from Dominik Szoboszlai and André Silva meant Leipzig finished third in Group A.

Riyad Mahrez pulled one back in the 77th minute for City, but a prospective equalizer was made harder when Kyle Walker was sent off in the 83rd for kicking Silva’s legs from behind when the Portugal forward was sheltering the ball.

Both PSG and Man City were already through to the Champions League last 16.

Guardiola made seven changes to the team that defeated Watford 3-1 over the weekend with American goalkeeper Zack Steffen starting in place of regular No. 1 Ederson, while the likes of Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne also started.

Leipzig booked its place in the two-legged Europa League playoffs in February against one of the competition’s eight group runners-up for a place in that tournament’s knockout stage. (AP)