‘Drugs Free Assam’ App launched to help fight drug menace

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Seeking cooperation of the people in its fight against menace of drug abuse and illegal drug trade, Assam police has unveiled an App titled ‘Drugs Free Assam’.

The App which has been developed by the CID of Assam Police along with NIC, was launched of the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta during the inauguration of the two-day workshop cum training for Drug Law Enforcement Agencies of North Eastern states, Central Para-Military Forces posted in North-east and Central Agencies like D.R.I. and Customs.

The workshop which got underway today, is being organized by CID Assam in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (N.C.B.), New Delhi.

The training programme was inaugurated the DGP, Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in presence of S.N. Pradhan, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi.

Launching the ‘Drugs Free Assam’ App, the DGP of Assam said this would help the citizens of Assam to inform the Assam Police about the selling, storage, shipment, usage etc., of psychotropic substances instantly on a real time basis. Police can then act on such information immediately without any loss of time.

Further, during the inaugural session a ‘Handbook for Investigating Officers of NDPS Act Cases’ compiled by CID, Assam and has been released by S.N. Pradhan, IPS, D.G., NCB, New Delhi. This Handbook will assist the Investigating and Supervising Officers to do a comprehensive investigation in NDPS Act Cases.

In his Key Note address, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta stressed that the drug trafficking from Myanmar and Golden triangle through the North-east corridor is still a potential threat and that Assam Police is working on a strategy for reducing the supply and demand of drugs and its harmful effects.

Assam Police has registered 1,700 cases under NDPS Act after the present government took over the charge and around 2,900 accused have been arrested which resulted in the seizure of psychotropic substances whose market value is around 325 crores, which includes 50 kg. of Heroin, 37 kg. of Opium, seizure of 133 vehicles etc.

The D.G., NCB, S. N. Pradhan in his address has thanked Assam Police for organizing this training programme and maintained that NCB Regional office will work closely with the North-eastern States and Central Para-military forces to curb the menace of drug trade and drug trafficking in NE.

Delivering the welcome address A.Y.V. Krishna, IPS, Addl. DGP, CID, Assam, said with the advent of Dark Net and use of Crypto Currencies there is an emerging threat due to online drug trade which is now posing a challenge to the drug law enforcement agencies.

The proceeds of drug trade are being laundered in the form of Crypto currencies. Hence, this particular training programme on ‘Digital Forensics, Dark Net & Crypto Currencies’ for the Drug Law Enforcement Agencies will provide a good opportunity to understand the latest trends in the narco trade and will act as a platform for knowledge sharing.

In this 2(two) day training programme, topics like ‘Dark web, TOR browser, Crypto-currencies, use of block chain technologies by Law Enforcement Agencies, OSINT gathering tools, Intelligence gathering & profiling of suspects on Social Media, Digital forensics, CDR and IPDR analysis are being deliberated. A total 40 officers are participating in the programme.