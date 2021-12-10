Extortionists nabbed in Garo Hills

TURA, Dec 10: Another breakthrough has been made by East Garo Hills police that jointly launched operations with their counterparts from North Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills in the border belt of Hahim area (North) leading to the arrest of two extortionists who had recently served a demand note of fifty lakh on a businessman from Mangsang town.

The criminals had used the name of disbanded outfit GNLA to issue the demand note.

The criminals had asked the businessman to come with the money to Hahim bazaar, located in West Khasi Hills bordering Assam, but were intercepted by a police team on arrival to collect their illegal money.