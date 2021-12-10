Punjab CM announces reward of Rs 25,000 for mining violation

Chandigarh, Dec 10 :To ensure that the illegal sand mining is effectively nipped in the bud and prices of sand remain constant at the government fixed rates of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for violation of norms.

He has directed district officials to keep a strict vigil at the mining sites. He also asked the Deputy Commissioners to declare the reward if proof is provided either in video or any other form about the violation of the norms.

The Chief Minister on Thursday late directed the officials to ensure that if any panchayat wants sand it should be provided free of cost from the mining sites. Also no charges should be levied from the tractor-trailers carrying sand. Only trucks should be charged the rate of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also emphasized to increase the number of legal sites of mining and restart work on those sites that were closed down earlier. An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said no political interference would be tolerated as he is determined to crackdown hard on the culprits indulging in illegal sand mining. (IANS)