Agatha urges Union govt to reconsider palm oil mission in NE

NEW DELHI, Dec 10: National People’s Party (NPP) MP, Agatha Sangma on Friday urged the Centre to reconsider the palm oil mission and hold proper consultations before implementing it in the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Participating in a discussion on climate change in the Lok Sabha, Sangma said that in 2020, the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education had recommended that introducing palm oil should be avoided in areas which are rich in biodiversity and must be done after proper consultation.

“I would request the minister to kindly reconsider this and go into a proper consultation before heading for this mission in the Northeast and Andaman and Nicobar islands where our biodiversity is so rich,” she said.

Agatha also said states like Meghalaya cannot afford to have a nature negative industrial growth and “we need to refigure our economic and social mindset to green our economies”. (PTI)