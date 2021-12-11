Meghalaya Nuggets

NIT faculty member contributes chapter on M’laya

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Dr. Smrutirekha Sahoo of the Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Shillong, has contributed a chapter on Meghalaya in a book publication. The chapter ‘Chapter 24: Meghalaya’ describes natural hazards like earthquakes and landslides, soil properties, geological and geotechnical aspects of Meghalaya along with two case studies and related ground surveys. The chapter also covers the geotechnical properties and the details of various construction materials and other geomaterials available in the state. The published book in which the chapter is included provides important insights on geography, geological engineering and soil science of 28 states and eight union territories of India.

Two-day webinar held

SHILLONG, Dec 10: A two-day webinar was organised here by the Khasi Department and IQAC, Shillong College on the theme ‘Ka Jaitbynriew Hynniew Trep ha ka Jingiaid Lynti ba 50 Snem’. The webinar, which was inaugurated on Thursday, was attended by MLA Pyniaid Sing Syiem as the chief guest. In his addressal, Syiem spoke on the three codes of Khasi existence — Ka tip briew tip Blei, Ka tip kur tip man and Kamai ia ka hok. Asking the attendees to stick to these principles despite the progress and development of the globalised society, the chief guest also took a moment to recall the sacrifices and achievements of important personalities of the Hill State Movement such as Captain Williamson A Sangma, Prof. GG Swell, James Lyngdoh, Skendrowell and Shillong Chamber Choir.

Awareness prog held in Tura

TURA, Dec 10: An awareness programme on ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 was on Friday organised in Tura by the District Social Welfare Office at DRDA Conference Hall. Speaking during the programme, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh emphasised the aims and objectives including the provisions of the Act and said that it will be fruitful if it is applied in letter and spirit. Elaborating the workplace, he said that all government functionaries along with NGOs, nursing homes, corporations, homes, educational institutions, etc require to provide dignified and proper working space for women by their employers as mentioned in the Act. A similar awareness programme was also organised at Resubelpara Circuit House by the Office of the North Garo Hills District Social Welfare Officer and District Administration.