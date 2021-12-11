Labour dept officials skip public hearing on COVID-19 assistance

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 10: No official from the Labour department attended the public hearing on the disbursement of financial assistance to the marginalised people who were in distress during the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, as assured by the state government.

The public hearing was organised by Meghalaya Domestic Workers’ Movement, Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers’ and Street Vendors’ Association, Thma U Rangli Juki and Social Accountability Forum for Action and Research.

The government had assured to provide Rs 2,100 under the Chief Minister’s Relief Against Wage Loss scheme and Rs 5,000 for workers registered with Meghalaya Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MB&OCWWB).

The panel overseeing the hearing consists of Justice Madan B. Lokur (retired Supreme Court judge), Rudi Warjri (former Indian ambassador), Meena Kharkongor (retired chairperson of Meghalaya Child Rights Commission), Aitinora Myrthong (social development consultant, Meghalaya Society for Social Audit and Transparency), Nikhil Dey (Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan) and Rev. Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh (civil society member).

Justice Lokur said the state government must take steps to rectify the problems to ensure that citizens received the financial benefits. “We came across several discrepancies. It is important for the state government to identify and at the same time rectify the mistakes. How can people who are on the list of beneficiaries not receive the money?” he told reporters after the hearing.

He said the beneficiaries had deposed that they had gone to the bank to seek clarification why the amount was not deposited in their bank account. The bank told the beneficiaries to seek clarification from the government.

Justice Lokur said the disconnect was apparent.

“No dialogue has taken place. If there is a discussion with the beneficiaries any scheme will be a success. It is important for the government to hold a dialogue with the beneficiaries and also with the NGOs who are helping the beneficiaries,” he said.

Justice Lokur said a lot of things were not clarified since none from the government participated in the public hearing.

“I feel the government officials should have attended this public hearing to be able to clarify the doubts,” he said.

“I have seen the papers of the beneficiaries are genuine. But these people are yet to get the payment. The people who are entitled should get the benefit,” he added.

He also said the HDFC Bank came to explain what could have gone wrong.

An electrical supervisor, Paul S. Lyngdoh said he did not get Rs 5000 despite registering himself with the MB&OCWWB.

“My name is in the list. The state government claimed to have released the amount in my account. But I am yet to receive it. This is not the first time that this kind of thing has happened with a government scheme,” he said.