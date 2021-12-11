Justice Vaiphei likely to push govt for another extension

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson and former Chief Justice of Tripura High Court, Justice T Vaiphei who is heading the one-man inquiry commission to probe the death of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, has hinted that he would seek another extension since the inquiry is going to take more time.

The state government has already given a month’s extension to inquiry commission.

According to Justice Vaiphei, the extension was given with effect from November 20 but he received the letter on November 26 or 27.

“I will not be able to give the exact time when I will complete the inquiry. I will examine if there is a need to cross-examine any of the witnesses. I will also have to consider if the some of the documents can be shared with the other party,” he told a section of reporters.

Justice Vaiphei also admitted that delays are normal due to the problem in procedural technicalities that always come in the way of quick disposal of inquiry.

Replying to a query, he said that he will need to determine if witnesses will be examined on camera.

“There is no new provision that the inquiry commission should be given discretion to record in camera or not. But I will have to do it if there is a demand,” Justice Vaiphei said. Moving away from the inquiry towards the growing demand for repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, he said that there is striking a balance between the security of state and individual liberty. “Personally I am of the view that it should be repealed or modified. The Act presently is leaning very much in favour of the military forces and against the citizens,” Justice Vaiphei added.