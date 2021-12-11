Winners of the state-level painting competition on energy conservation, which was organised by NEEPCO Ltd Shillong, pose for a photo. During the painting competition, Debashree Kalita of St Mary’s HS School Shillong, Saptarshi Nag of Laban Bengali Boys HS School and Sanvi Dasgupta of BK Bajoria HS School Shillong — all from the category of Group A— secured first, second and third prize respectively. Under the category of Group B, Sanikawan Challam of QC Springside HS School, Jowai, Bhumika Chakraborty of St Margaret’s HS School, Shillong, and Barikordor Marbaning of Laitumkhrah Presbyterian HS School, bagged first, second and third prize respectively.