By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 11: The state on Saturday recorded16 fresh cases of COVID-19 while no death was reported in the past 24 hours.

The active tally now stands at 214 while 82,990 people have recovered from the viral infection including 18 on the day. The death toll remains at 1,476.

Eight fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, four in East Garo Hills, three in West Garo Hills and one in West Khasi Hills.