Denied permission to hold convention in Kupwara: JKPC

Srinagar, Dec 12 : Jammu and Kahmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Sunday said District Administration Kupwara has denied permission to the party for organising a convention.

“It is highly unfortunate that repeated requests by JKPC to hold a convention in Kupwara are denied due to Covid concerns while other parties are facilitated and allowed a free hand to hold public rallies. We urge @dckupwara to avoid partisan approach in enforcing Covid protocols”, J&K Peoples Conference tweeted from their official handle.

JKPC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari also questioned the rationale behind denying permission to the PC while allowing other parties to hold gatherings.

“I am in wonderment. In the context of Omicron, DC Kupwara has no problems in allowing other parties to hold rallies. But what Covid protocol has DC Kupwara hidden from the scientific community which warranted denial of holding rally by our party just a week back. Permission denied 3 times”, he said. (IANS)